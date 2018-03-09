Meghan Markle appeared to give a nod to her recent baptism by wearing a stunning bracelet that featured a cross. The former actress, who was reportedly baptised and confirmed this week, gave fans a peek at her new accessory as she visited Birmingham on Thursday with Prince Harry. Eagle-eyed fans noted that Meghan was wearing the new piece of jewellery on her left arm, and it may well be a bespoke creation by her favourite brand, Birks.

The cross bracelet appears to be from Birks' Rosée du Matin collection. It features the brand's signature logo tag but is nowhere to be found on their website, leaving many to think it was created especially for Meghan. It may even have been a baptism gift from her fiancé, Harry. Meghan paired her new bracelet with Birks' diamond horizontal bar – a stunning 18kt white gold bracelet that retails for £670 and is also from the brand's Rosée du Matin range.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan was reportedly baptised and confirmed this week

The bride-to-be has a very impressive jewellery collection and is a big fan of the Canadian jeweller. Last month she visited Edinburgh and showcased two exquisite Birks rings that total a whopping £5,800. Both accessories are from the brand's Iconic collection; the 18kt rose gold and diamond Snowflake ring, which costs £4,500, is described as "pure as ice". Meanwhile, the 18kt yellow gold and diamond Splash ring is priced at £1,300.

Did you notice Meghan's fashion faux pas on her Birmingham visit?

Photo: © Getty Images

A closer look at her cross bracelet

Meghan's visit to the Midlands this week comes just days after she was reportedly baptised and confirmed. According to the Daily Mail's Richard Kay, the future royal officially joined the Church of England at a secret service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are believed to have attended the intimate ceremony.

Absolutely everything you need to know about the royal wedding

Meghan also wore a stunning 18kt white gold bracelet from Birks

The paper revealed that Meghan had "two sponsors" – the equivalent of godparents – at her baptism. The Chapel Royal choir performed at the occasion and after the service, the 18 guests had supper at Clarence House with Prince Charles and Camilla. While Meghan, 36, did not need to convert religion in order to marry Harry, she is said to have chosen to be baptised to honour the Queen's role as head of the Church of England.