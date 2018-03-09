victoria-beckham-lilac-suit-lodnon

Peacocks' lilac suit looks EXACTLY like Victoria Beckham's - but it's £2,376 less!

Get the former Spice Girl's look-for-less

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Victoria Beckham looked lovely in lilac on Thursday morning as she stepped out in London in a gorgeous lavender suit from her own collection. The suit is made in a tailored, structured fit and is slightly oversized – giving the wife of David Beckham a typically polished yet super-fresh look. She teamed the gorgeous pastel ensemble with a co-ordinating pair of mint high heel shoes, also from her own, high-end collection. The suit is not accessible to all as the blazer comes in at £1,675 and the matching trousers cost £745 – bringing in the total cost for the entire set at £2,420. However – if you want the former Spice Girl's look for less – look no further than high street store Peacocks! The popular store has produced a hugely similar suit which costs just £44 – a whopping £2.376 less! The jacket has the same pastel hue, wide lapels, boxy shape and is priced at just £28. The trousers have the same tailored cut and retail at super affordable £16! The pastel ensemble is part of the brand’s current collection and is in store and online now in all sizes, which is great news for bargain hunters everywhere.

Victoria stepped out in a suit from her own collection

Victoria's label also has an abundance of stunning bags and shoes available - two of which have been named after long-time friend Eva Longoria and her daughter Harper. One of her most popular shoe designs is her 'Dorothy' heels, which are £515 and are produced in a range of finishes – including mint glitter. Peacocks also have a very similar style - but their version costs just £18.

Peacocks have a produced a similar style - the blazer is £28, and the trousers are £16

On International Women's Day the fashion designer spoke at a Facebook live event where she discussed her fashion influences and how the presence of female designers in the fashion industry is hugely positive. Victoria, 43 explained: "There are so many strong women in the fashion industry, and it's a great time for women designers, women who are designing clothes for women," she explained.

These high heels, £18, also by Peacocks are similar to a pair by Victoria Beckham, which retail at £515

