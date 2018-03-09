Kimberley Walsh looked simply stunning in a head-to-toe pink ensemble on Thursday, as she stepped out in an off-the-shoulder midi dress for The Bardou Foundation's International Women's Day Gala at The Hospital Club in London. Her blushing frock was in fact the Brooke Bardot Dress from British high street store Coast, which is still available online for £99! The 36-year-old chose to accessorise with a dark plum clutch and matching bold lip, finishing the look with metallic strappy heels.

Earlier that day, the Girls Aloud star was reunited with bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts for a cosy cinema date to celebrate International Women’s Day. The threesome was treated to a private screening of Marvel’s record-breaking new film Black Panther, as shared by Nicola on her Instagram page. The singer wrote, “Had the best day with my Girls. Thank you @cineworld for giving us a screen today and being so lovely. Black panther is epic!"

Kimberley was even joined by Nicola for her evening out at The Hospital Club, though it looks like Cheryl opted to head home instead of carrying on to the party. Mum-of-two Kimberley also took to Instagram to share snaps from their time together later that night, posting, “On #InternationalWomen’sDay I’m out with two of my faves @lilcola @nisha_stylist - supporting the wonderful Bardou foundation.”

Earlier this year, Nadine Coyle surprised fans when she announced she is bringing back Girls Aloud as a solo project - the 32-year-old singer confirmed the news in an interview with The Sun, saying that she will be taking to the road to perform the band's biggest hits without her four former bandmates.

She said, "I love the Girls Aloud songs and get messages from fans asking to hear them performed live again," she said. "So this is giving them what they want. This tour is gonna be one big party night out. All the hits the fans love plus the new songs I've been working on over the last few years. I literally cannot wait to get back on the road again."

