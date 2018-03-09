Meghan Markle never puts a step wrong with her fashion-forward looks, but the former actress appears to have suffered a very slight wardrobe malfunction during her visit to Birmingham on Thursday. The royal-to-be wrapped up in a navy and white coat by J. Crew – and looked typically stunning – but eagle-eyed fashionistas noticed one small mishap.

Prince Harry's fiancée appears to have forgotten to remove the temporary tacking stitch on the back of her coat; the white cross, which should have been cut, was highly visible against the navy wool. Tacking stitches are commonly used to hold a garment's vents in place – such as the pleats on a skirt or the back of a suit jacket – during shipping or while on display in store. But the stitching should be cut when worn.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan appears to have forgotten to remove the temporary tacking stitch

Nevertheless, Meghan still looked extremely chic during her engagement in the Midlands. Her wool tipped topcoat, which is from J. Crew's winter collection, features a white trim and tied belt and is described by the US brand as "your new favourite dress-up coat". It retailed at £330 but is no longer on sale.

Meghan, who was visiting two youth projects in Birmingham, paired her coat with cropped black trousers, Manolo Blahnik pointed stiletto pumps and a cream AllSaints jumper. The British brand's Ridley sweater sold out after Meghan wore it, but will be returning in stock soon according to their website. Priced at £168, the jumper is made from wool and cashmere and features a slouchy funnel neckline to contrast with its fitted sleeves.

Photo: © PA

The actress still looked stunning in her navy J. Crew coat

Harry and Meghan's Birmingham engagement fell on International Women's Day, so it was particularly apt that they attended an event focusing on young women. The first event at Millennium Point encouraged female secondary school students to pursue science and maths subjects at university. Their second engagement took them to Nechells Wellbeing Centre where Harry and Meghan watched a training masterclass.

