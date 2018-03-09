Holly Willoughby has almost finished her stint co-presenting Dancing on Ice – the show ends on Sunday with the final skate off -so now the 36-year-old returns to being a team captain for ITV's Celebrity Juice, which she co-hosts with Fearne Cotton and comedian Keith Lemon. Holly's stylist Angie Smith who is sorely responsible for all of her outfits, uploaded a sneaky snapshot of the blonde bombshell to her Instastories – showing a photo of Holly ahead of her filming for the new show, wearing a gorgeous star-printed top which is by luxury store RIXO. The printed blouse - which also features a striking detachable neck-tie - costs £145 and is currently available on the brands online website. The striking galactic print is a huge trend for this season and can be worn to smarten up jeans or trousers for the ultimate in laid-back glam. The hugely popular show is now its 19th series of which Gino D’Acampo is also a co-host and starts on 22 March.

RIXO is fast becoming a label which an abundance of celebrities are donning – Emma Bunton, Holly Willoughby and even Kylie Minogue are huge fans!

Christine Lampard wore a super-chic floral and leopard printed dress by the brand on Thursday afternoon as she presented Loose Women on ITV. The unique frock is priced at £325 and makes for a stylish getup with its clashing prints which work surprisingly well together. The brand was founded by two friends – Henrietta Rix and Orlagh Mcclosky - who met at The London College of Fashion. They both started their careers in fashion buying, before going into business together – after realising their real passion was actually design. It has become one of the UK's fastest-rising brands and many of their designs sell out as soon as they are released.