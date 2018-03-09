Lorraine Kelly, 58, looked fabulous on Thursday as she presented her show on ITV. The early bird looked fresh and ready for her morning of presenting in a zesty orange jumper which is from high street store Warehouse! The bold knitted number is priced at an affordable £42 and is currently in stock online in all sizes. The front of the top features striking embroidered detail - a selection of two beautiful birds sewn on, which is reminiscent of the Gucci style design. The Scottish star teamed her tangerine dream with a contrasting brown skirt by Massimo Dutti – a store Holly Willoughby often frequents. Her heels were from another high street big hitter – Topshop. The mother-of-two looked incredibly radiant as always, showing off her fresh complexion with minimal makeup – a flawless, neutral base, brown eyeshadow and a slick of caramel-toned lip gloss. Her brown hair was coiffed and curled to perfection, looking extra glossy.

Lorraine looked beautiful in the zesty outfit

Also on Thursday, Lorraine empowered all her followers by uploading a makeup-free selfie to her show's official Instagram account. The TV presenter explained that she was inspired by Helen Mirren's makeup free look that she uploaded after the Oscars on Sunday and it made her want to embrace her natural skin. The caption read: "Inspired by Helen Mirren, here's @reallorraine's makeup-free selfie! Send us yours."

Lorraine's top is £42 by Warehouse

Helen Mirren, 72, looked jaw-droppingly radiant as she took to her social media platform to reveal her age-defying complexion and received huge support from fans all over the world. The Queen actress posted a picture of herself sitting in her hair and make-up chair before her glam squad worked their magic. The hugely popular selfie came after she urged women not to get too "obsessed" with the small details when applying make-up.