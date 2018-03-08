Christine Lampard showcased her distinctive sense of style on Thursday afternoon as she co-hosted Loose Women on ITV. The stunning wife of footballer Frank looked incredible in a mixed print dress by luxury designer brand RIXO. The striking dress is made from contrasting, bold prints – consisting of a smattering of leopard and an abundance of dazzling florals. It may seem like a fashion faux pas on paper – but in reality, the pretty 39-year-old totally pulled it off and looks stunning in the process. The eye-catching number is priced at £325 and currently available online now in all sizes. Rixo is relatively new brand which is heavily influenced by vintage finds and retro prints. The Irish TV host wore the dress with classic nude high heels which boosted her frame and gave her a streamlined look. Christine's raven black hair was coiffed and curled into a relaxed style and her olive skin tone was highlighted with natural makeup which made the most of her pretty features.

The stunning star usually turns to a fail-safe formula when it comes to her hair and makeup - she normally sports a defined smoky eye, with lashings of mascara a slick of nude lip gloss. One of her favourite makeup artists is Helen Hand, who also works her magic on fellow ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

Rixo has many celebrity fans, including Emma Bunton, Frankie Bridge and Holly Willoughby – who wore a bright red dress from the brand's current collection in January. The 37-year-old donned the vintage-inspired design which was crafted from silk. The frock had a light, fluid feel and the fabric was printed with pretty white flowers. The dress also featured a high hem and a plunging V-neck; so the mother-of-three decided to layer the dress with a cream roll neck by John Smedley knitwear.