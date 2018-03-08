Victoria Beckham looked lovely in lilac on Thursday morning, stepping out in the most stunning lavender three-piece suit from her own collection. The suit is made in a tailored, structured fit and is slightly oversized – the boxy style is hugely fashionable and on trend right now. She teamed the gorgeous pastel ensemble with a co-ordinating pair fresh mint high heel shoes. The jacket, which is called 'Man’s jacket' due to its androgynous cut, is priced at £1,675 and currently available online in all sizes, and the matching trousers retail at £745. The wife of David Beckham, wore shoes which are part of her new collection and available to order on her website, priced at £560. Victoria was snapped heading to her flagship store which is situation in central London, on Dover Street, where she proceeded to do a Facebook live with advertising executive Nicola Mendelsohn.

The mother-of-four took to her Instagram account ahead of her outing – asking her 19 million Instagram followers which designer shoes they preferred. Victoria explained: "I'm getting ready for Facebook Live and I can't decide, green or yellow – what do you think?" She pointed her camera at her feet, where she alternated between her 'Dorothy' style shoes, in either mint or a buttery yellow. The 43-year-old added a 'Green/ Yellow' option for fans to click on, before deciding "I think I'm going to go with green."

The fashion designer was heading to a Facebook live event, where she discussed her fashion influences and all things business related. Victoria, 43 gave a special mention to two American women who she felt had supported her career - Vogue's Anna Wintour and high end fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. "There are so many strong women in the fashion industry, and it's a great time for women designers, women who are designing clothes for women," she explained.