She’s one of the world’s leading style icons, so it's hard to imagine Victoria Beckham ever struggling to decide how to accessorise one of her incredible outfits. But it seems the designer has days where she just can't decide what to wear too. This morning, the mum-of-four took to Instagram Stories to ask fans for help in choosing which shoes she should team with a gorgeous all-lilac trouser suit. Filming herself standing in front of a full length mirror, Victoria explained: "I'm getting ready for Facebook Live and I can't decide, green or yellow – what do you think?" before directing her camera down to two pointed heeled court shoes, one in fresh mint green and the other zingy pastel yellow. Victoria added a 'Green/ Yellow' option for fans to click on, before revealing "I think I'm going to go with green." She also shared more snaps of cream-coloured courts and leather clutch bags in purple and cream, alongside the text 'How do I accessorise?'

Victoria couldn't decide which colour looked best with her suit

The former Spice Girl was preparing to do a Facebook Live Q&A with advertising executive Nicola Mendelsohn from her flagship Dover Street store, discussing all things women in business in honour of International Women's Day. During the chat the pair discussed the importance of role models, with Victoria saying: "Every day I go to work and I’m inspired and humbled by the women who work for me – three quarters of my business is run by strong women… they're working incredibly hard and they also have families."

The 43-year-old also named US Vogue editor Anna Wintour and designer Diane von Furstenberg, creator of the classic wrap dress, as two women in the industry who have been particularly supportive of her. "There are so many strong women in the fashion industry, and it's a great time for women designers, women who are designing clothes for women," she said.

It's good to see VB back on both feet – literally – after she injured herself last month during a ski trip. She playfully posted a photograph of herself wearing a leg brace, alongside the caption "I'm quite into this boot lately #inspiration #nextseason." And judging by today's shoe options, her foot is healing nicely.