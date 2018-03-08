Katie Piper wowed audiences when she appeared on Loose Women on Wednesday, dressed head to toe in a striking bright red outfit from high street favourite Zara. Her unusual top features statement flare sleeves and is on sale for just £29.99 she teamed it with a matching pair of scarlet wide-legged-trousers, which are nipped in at the waist and perfectly complimented her trim figure. They're on sale for just £39.99. Katie teamed the bold look with a pair of statement geometric earrings, and kept her hair loose and sleek. Her Instagram followers were delighted with her look, describing it as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘amazing’ and complimenting her on the colour choice.

The bold colour suited Katie perfectly

The mum-of-two appeared on the show alongside parents David and Diane to talk about the new book From Mother to Daughter: The Things I’d Tell My Child that Katie and her mum have written together. They revealed it was inspired by their last Loose Women appearance together in 2017, when Katie and Diane read out excerpts from the diary Diane kept in the aftermath of Katie’s acid attack.

“None of that was ever written to be published. Mum agreed to share a lot of it,” Katie revealed. “I think it was coming on Loose Women, the response on Twitter afterwards was that it was helping and benefiting other mothers, other daughters and that was kind of where the book was born. This is a horrible thing that happened to us, but if we can reframe those thoughts and turn it into something positive, are we not taking ownership back of what happened and taking control of it.”

The-34-year-old, who described herself as being “up to my eyes in books about sleeping routines and feeding” explained that she wanted to put something together that addressed “what do you do when your child goes through trauma, disease, disability, sickness”.

Katie has always been open about her own struggles as a mum, too. In December, she spoke out about her struggles to breastfeed newborn daughter Penelope. “I just couldn’t produce enough milk to fully feed her,” she explained, before revealing that a breastfeeding counsellor had helped her realise it wasn’t her fault.