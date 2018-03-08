Princess Eugenie is enjoying her engagement ahead of her eagerly-anticipated wedding to Jack Brooksbank and it looks like she may be hinting at her upcoming nuptials wearing something blue! On Monday evening the gorgeous royal was snapped at out and about in London wearing a striking camel coat and a pretty floral dress by Sandro which looked highly similar to her engagement dress by Erdem she wore in her official photographs. The silky stain fabric featured a bold print and looked fabulous on the bride-to-be. The 27-year-old teamed it with a delightful two-toned blue cashmere scarf – keeping in with the bridal tradition!

Princess Eugenie wore a blue scarf in London on Monday evening

On Wednesday, Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her sister, Princess Beatrice and it was wonderfully heartfelt. Talking at the youth empowerment event WE Day UK in Wembley, Eugenie praised Beatrice for always being there to support her "no matter what". She told her sister – who was on stage with her "As my big sister - you inspire me. I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other - no matter what." The sisters have always been very close. The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew opened up about their special relationship to The Telegraph, explaining: "We get on fantastically well... like all sisters, we have silly arguments about unimportant stuff, but we do love each other to death. "

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie often head out together

Sarah, Duchess of York's daughters love fashion and often go to events together. Last year, they attended a Louis Vuitton event at the company's Mayfair store in central London, held in association with Vogue magazine where they wore matching floral dresses and held luxury Louis Vuitton handbags. The cousins of Prince Harry and Prince William stunned with their flawless make-up looks on the night too – with Beatrice sporting brown eyeshadow and Eugenie dazzling with a splash of red lipstick.