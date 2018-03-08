Meghan Markle looked elegant during her visit to Birmingham with her fiancé Prince Harry on Thursday. The couple travelled to the city to attend an event encouraging young female secondary school students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects. Meghan wowed the crowds as usual, wearing a navy coat with white piping by US designer J.Crew which retails at £330. She added black shoes and accessorised with a small tote bag. The couple looked the picture of happiness as they greeted royal fans.

Meghan looked stunning in a navy and white coat

Harry and Meghan's Birmingham engagement fell on International Women's Day, so it was particularly significant to be attending an event focussing on young women. The visit was the latest leg of their regional tour as they approach their wedding in May, as Meghan gets to know the different areas of the UK. After the event hosted by Stemettes at Millennium Point, the couple toured the Nechells Wellbeing Centre to watch a training masterclass with Birmingham's Coach Core apprentices. Meghan looked chic as ever in her outfit by J. Crew. The navy colour complemented her brunette hair perfectly, which she wore loose. Beauty-wise, the former actress opted for a natural look, with defined eyes, a clear lipgloss and a sweep of blush on her cheeks. The soon-to-be royal was no doubt enjoying the slightly warmer weather after the recent chilly snap.

Meghan's coat is by J.Crew and costs £330

Only recently, Meghan attended her first royal event with the Duchess of Cambridge, with both ladies looking choosing beautiful outfits. Meghan and Kate both opted for striking blue designs at the Royal Foundation Forum in London, which perfectly showcased their individual styles. Kate stepped out in a dress from her favourite maternity brand, Seraphine, which retails for £99. Meghan, meanwhile, opted for a more expensive dress, choosing a Jason Wu design that costs £1,415.