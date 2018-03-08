Lorraine Kelly, 58, returned to work on Wednesday morning after a bout of sickness and arrived on set with a bang in the most stylish outfit! The gorgeous Scottish presenter dazzled the viewers of the Lorraine Show on ITV in a fabulous striped, multi-coloured rainbow skirt by ZARA which costs just £17.99! The gorgeous skirt is part of the Spanish high street store's current season and features not only statement stripes in a plethora of shades, but an asymmetrical cut and gathered hem which gave it a contemporary shape. The affordable price means it won't break the bank and is a fabulous bargain. The mother-of-one teamed the bold skirt with a turtleneck jumper in a nude hue with pearl cuff detail, also by ZARA, priced at £19.99. Co-ordinating nude high heel shoes were added into the mix by Office, £69 – the very same high heels that fellow ITV colleague Holly Willoughby sports on most days when she presents This Morning.

Lorraine looked amazing in the high-street combo

This is the second time in less than a week that the 58-year-old has coveted a fabulous item from the famous high street store. Last week, Lorraine dazzled fans in a stunning leopard print dress which was priced at a purse-friendly £19.99! The beautiful mid-length number is a sheer design that comes complete with a handy satin slip underneath. The flowing material is incredibly flattering and would suit all shapes and sizes. The stylish presenter also added black high heels. The killer combination of leopard print and black courts will never go out of style – they are classic staples in any woman's wardrobe.

Lorraine's skirt is just £17.99 from ZARA

Kate Garraway surprised viewers on Tuesday morning when she took Lorraine's seat on her daily show, revealing: "Good Morning I'm Kate Garraway, standing in for Lorraine who's feeling a bit poorly. She's been struck down by the lurgy this morning so I'm here instead so get well soon Lorraine if you're watching."