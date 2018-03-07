At the age of two, little Honey Wood certainly knows her own mind when it comes to fashion! And is there any wonder, with Fearne Cottonas her mum and Gok Wan as her godfather? Fearne spoke to the media, including HELLO!, at the launch for her latest pieces in her Spring/Summer collection for Boots mini club on Tuesday, where she opened up about her daughter's unique sense of style, revealing that she lets both Honey and her older brother Rex, five, choose what they wear.

Fearne Cotton showcased her latest pieces in her S/S Boots mini club collection

"I certainly let my kids just pick what they want to wear," she said. "Honey won't wear a dress, and Rex is into matching tracksuits at the moment, or wearing a shirt and bow tie at the moment. I just let him go for it and do his thing. Why not?" Adding that Honey will "only wear boys clothes" and that she loves cats, Fearne showcased a gorgeous range of cat prints in the girls' collection, which had been inspired by her daughter's "obsession" with their family pet Tallulah. "My daughter loves cats, we've got a black cat called Tallulah hence the black cats. She's absolutely obsessed with Tallulah. It's always nice if I can incorporate my love of my kids into it," she said.

For the first time, Fearne's collection now includes a newborn range, and features plenty of gender neutral pieces, including joggers and T-shirts that can be mixed and matched. "I would never say that Rex wouldn’t wear pink and Honey wouldn’t wear dark green because they do," she said. The collection, like her previous one, also features a broad range of vibrant colours and positive slogans. As well as cats, many of the pieces are adorned in a fun insect print. "I don’t have any ants as pets," Fearne joked. Like with her previous collection, Fearne and the design team worked to ensure that the garments were both affordable and practical.

The star revealed that her daughter Honey "only wears boys clothes"

Fearne Cotton's Spring/Summer Boots Mini Club collection is out in stores now