Kate Garraway reveals why she's the 'bravest' of the GMB stars

Kate Garraway has revealed the amusing reason why she is the "bravest" of the Good Morning Britain crew. Speaking about her style, Kate said she likes to have fun with fashion and that the show's Head of Wardrobe, Debbie Harper, can always turn to her to experiment with a new look. "I can remember 12 or 13 years ago at the TRIC Awards, she suddenly said, 'Now don't be scared, bear with me, I got you a grey jumpsuit,'" Kate told HELLO!.

The TV star, who presents alongside Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid, added: "She does know I'm the bravest, because she'll offer it to the others and they'll be like 'Oh, no' and she'll go 'Let's try Kate, she's up for everything.'

"I've still got the jumpsuit actually! It's one of my favourites," said Kate

"Now, everyone wears jumpsuits so it wouldn't be remotely unusual, but at the time, I asked, 'Do I look like I'm going to mend a car?’ She said, 'No, you look fabulous! Put your hair up in a high ponytail, it'll be great.' So I gave it a go, and actually, it was brilliant, I love it – I've still got the jumpsuit actually! It's one of my favourites, it's a grey silk. The next day she said, 'See, you should trust me.'"

Kate reveals biggest fashion faux pas

Kate, who is judging GMB's Sing It To Win It competition, opened up about her morning routine with Debbie. "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear," she said.

Head of Wardrobe Debbie Harper makes sure the presenters are all coordinated

Speaking about how Debbie has helped her jump out of her clothing comfort zone, Kate added: "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine, we've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps, but I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."

Apart from her regular Good Morning Britain hosting duties, fans will also see Kate judging the show's Sing It To Win It competition alongside Kimberley Walsh and Marc Fox. Groups are encouraged to send in their video auditions of a track from NOW That's What I Call Music. The winning group will win £5,000, a recording session at the iconic Abbey Road Studios plus the chance to feature on the last track of the celebratory Now! 100.

Loading the player...

"It's been really good fun because there's so much talent there, it's fantastic!" said Kate. "It's been a real eye-opener, we always say, 'Let us know what you're doing when you're watching the show in the morning', but we didn't realise that people were being such stars! It's been absolutely fantastic fun."

For more information on 'Sing It To Win It' and how to enter, go to itv.com/GMB.