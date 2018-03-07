The Duchess of Cambridge made her second visit of the week on Wednesday morning – she opened the new headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be for which she is a patron. The pregnant royal met with counsellors, school leaders and pupils from a London partner school and looked incredible as she greeted the waiting crowd. The Duchess, who is due to give birth to her third child in April looked incredible in a dress she wore on her trip to Norway - Seraphine's Marlene dress, with co-ordinating high heel shoes and a smart clutch bag. The 36-year-old wore delicate jewellery and showcased a fresh, clear complexion which highlighted her pregnancy glow. Her long, enviably thick brunette tresses were curled in a voluminous style and her pretty features were highlighted with natural, subtle makeup.

Duchess Kate stunned in the gorgeous blue dress with bell sleeves

The wife of Prince William has certainly had a busy week. On Tuesday morning she gleamed as she visited Oxford – her first port of call being Pegasus Primary School. The mother to Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, wore a gorgeous cream coat by maternity brand Jojo Maman Bebe and smart brown high-heel shoes; she braced the chilly climate and decided to forgo tights.

The pregnant royal first wore the dress in Norway

Prince Harry's sister-in-law has a few busy months ahead of her – not only will she give birth in April, but she will be attending Harry's wedding to fiancée Meghan Markle, which takes place on 19 May at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Later this year she also has another exciting wedding – Princess Eugenie will be marrying long term love Jack Brooksbank, also at Windsor Castle, on 12 October. The fashion world wonders what Kate will wear to these exciting celebrations. The Duchess has impeccable style – and the last wedding she was a guest at was her sister Pippa's nuptials to husband James Matthews in 2017. The royal looked wonderful in a blush pink number by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen, complete with a matching fascinator.