Kate Garraway looked effortlessly chic in a daytime number at the Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday, as she walked the red carpet in a pretty blue midi dress. HELLO! can reveal that the ensemble came courtesy of high street label Damsel in a Dress, sister brand of Phase Eight, and is currently reduced from £189 to £129 online! Wrapping up initially in a nude faux fur coat, the TV presenter braved the cold to reveal her floaty frock, finishing the look with nude ankle strap heels and her trademark long bob hair cut.

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate looked effortless in her navy midi dress

Joining fellow celebrities such as Cheryl and Ant and Dec for the charity event in conjunction with the Prince of Wales, the ceremony celebrated young people who have overcome issues such as abuse, drug addiction, homelessness and depression and have gone on to have successful lives.

The ITV presenter, who also stood in for Lorraine Kelly on Tuesday morning after the host was forced to call in sick for her show, recently spoke to HELLO! about her coveted Good Morning Britain wardrobe - admitting that all the presenters have to work together to make sure their looks co-ordinate. "Debbie Harper is the head of wardrobe at Good Morning Britain so she sorts out our clothes for the show," she said.

The frock is from high street brand Damsel In A Dress

"She makes sure we’re all coordinated - Susannah, Charlotte, myself, and all the gang there - and the boys as well! It tends to be more about her going ‘let’s find a tie to match the girls’. She does make sure that we all coordinate, otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to.

"We’re not forced to wear something we don’t want to wear. The other day I had this really nice green dress that I wanted to wear from Phase Eight and she was like ‘I’m not sure because I think Charlotte’s got mustard’ and I was like ‘ooh yeah, that might be a bit much'. So we sort of try and work it together the best we can."

