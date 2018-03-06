Cheryl is pretty in pastels as she joins Prince Charles at the Prince's Trust Awards

Cheryl looked the picture of pretty as she attended the Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday, where she joined the Prince of Wales in celebrating the achievements of inspiring young people supported by the organisation. The star chose a floaty midi dress with contrasting bodice to mark the occasion, accessorising the look with simple jewellery and soft makeup. Her long brunette locks were styled in flowing waves - a style that has become the singer's signature in recent months.

Cheryl smiled as she greeted Prince Charles

The star-studded awards ceremony - which over the years has seen a host of celebrities attend - recognises young people who have overcome issues such as abuse, drug addiction, homelessness and depression and have gone on to have successful lives. Cheryl, who has long worked with the charity to help vulnerable young people in her hometown of Newcastle, opened the Cheryl's Trust Centre earlier this year to offer support to young people.

"It feels amazing to finally be here," she said at the time. "I mean, this has been ongoing for years so I'm over the moon to be here. This is really a heart thing for me as this is where I'm from. I want to help youth all over the country, but I'm starting in the heart of Newcastle as that's my hometown, where I grew up and found struggles myself as a teenager. And if I hadn't have been fortunate enough to get out I don’t know where my life would be right now.

She met the Prince of Wales alongside fellow ambassadors Ant and Dec and Olly Murs

"About seven years ago I had a big desire to do this and here we are today with the Prince's Trust." Of her collaboration with the charity, the star added: "I've always wanted to partner with them as I relate to what their cause was, so the partnership felt natural and real, and we are the perfect marriage."

