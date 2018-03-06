The Duchess of Cambridge visited Oxford on Tuesday morning as she made her way to the Pegasus Primary School. The beautiful 36-year-old wowed waiting crowds in a gorgeous cream coat by maternity brand Jojo Maman Bebe and coordinating brown high-heel shoes. The stunning wife of Prince William accessorised with a simple but classic clutch bag and looked typically radiant as she braved the chilly temperatures while she greeted staff. Her long, rich brunette tresses were curled in a voluminous curled style and her pretty features were highlighted with natural, subtle makeup. The mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, is due to give birth to her third child in April, ahead of her Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, which takes place on 19 May at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Duchess Kate looked fabulous in a white coat and brown high heels

Her Royal Highness' visit to the primary school is a very important engagement – she will be learning about the charity Family Links – which gives emotional support to children. The Duchess met with parents of the school as well as a lively year two class, where she proceeded to take part in a roundtable discussion.

The Duchess of Cambridge glowed as she greeted the crowd

The Duchess has had an abundance of official visits since the start of the year – and has looked typically chic at every one. Last week, the sister-in-law of Prince Harry visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and stunned in a custom-made coat and matching dress by one of her favourite designers Jenny Packham. Although the dress looked enviable on Kate's frame – it was her choice of jewellery that got everyone talking. She wore a striking tanzanite necklace which looked very similar to a design that Diana, Princess of Wales wore in the 80s. The dazzling pendant matched almost identically to her engagement ring which of course has particularly special sentimental value – it belonged to her late mother-in-law and is one of the most iconic engagement rings in the world.