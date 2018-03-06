Lorraine Kelly looked gorgeous on Monday morning as she presented her own show Lorraine on ITV wearing a stunning leopard print dress by ZARA. The beautiful mid-length number is a sheer design that comes complete with a handy satin slip underneath. The flowing material is incredibly flattering and would suit all shapes and sizes – but best of all, the dress costs just £19.99! The pretty presenter added black high heels by luxury shoe store Daniel Footwear which are priced at £119. The combination of leopard print and black court shoes makes for very classic attire – items like these will never date and have huge longevity in one's wardrobe.

Lorraine, 58, is a big fan of the Spanish high street store – dazzling fans in February in a fabulous pencil dress which also had a low price point – it retails at just £29.99! The presenter donned the amber and yellow floral printed pencil dress which she teamed with zesty high heel shoes by the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite store L.K.Bennett. The bold printed midi number is part of the brand's current collection and is in store and available online now in all sizes.

The bold statement flower print is made in a variety of eye-catching shades, including yellow, amber and burgundy and is cut with a round neckline, short flared sleeves and a back zip fastening. The affordable price means it won't break the bank.

The mother-of-one isn't the only fan of ZARA – fellow ITV host Charlotte Hawkins also frequently heads to the high street store and on Monday she also wore the same blooming gorgeous floral dress worn by Lorraine. Charlotte, 42, wore the body-conscious number with co-ordinating burgundy high heel shoes as she presented Good Morning Britain. The gorgeous star is styled by Debbie Harper – who also turns her hands to Susannah Reid and Kate Garraway.