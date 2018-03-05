Holly Willoughby looked red hot in a striking top and skirt combo on Monday's This Morning. The gorgeous red and black two-piece set is by high street store Warehouse and is part of the brand's spring collection, available to buy now. The outfit is comprised of an asymmetrical skirt, which comes in a flattering, figure-hugging rib knit material and finishes just above the ankle, in the fashionable midi length. The skirt is priced at £56 and is currently online in all sizes. Holly, 37, added a matching top, £49, in the same bold striped design, which boasts flared sleeves and is light enough to layer over other items. She added £149 high heel Mary Jane slingback shoes with large statement buckles by Karen Millen, one of her favourite high street stores.

Holly looked fabulous in the red and black high-street outfit

Holly looked fresh and ready for her morning of presenting, having stunned her followers with her latest Dancing on Ice gown just one night earlier. For the semi-finals of the show, the mother-of-three donned a custom-made metallic silver dress by Topshop. "Semi final ready! Dress of dreams bespoke by @topshop - THANK YOU!" the blonde bombshell captioned a snapshot of her dress, which she shared via Instagram.

Holly's top is £49 by Warehouse

If you are thinking Holly's ensemble looks familiar – you're right! Loose Women presenter Jane Moore wore a very similar red and black knitted outfit while presenting the show last week. The £79 dress, also from Warehouse, boasts the same midi cut and ribbed texture, but comes with a striking circular belt which enhanced Jane's slim waist and super toned frame. A photo ofJane featured on Loose Women's official Instagram account was quickly inundated with compliments, with one fan writing: "Jane Moore is the best dressed as usual!"

Holly's skirt is £56 by Warehouse

