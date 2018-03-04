Just before Dancing on Ice airs on Sunday night, Holly Willoughby takes to her Instagram account to share the first look of her dress, and as ever, it went down a treat with her loyal fans on Sunday. For the programme, the 37-year-old opted to wear a show-stopping design from Topshop, which had been custom-made for the star. The metallic blue design was teamed once again with Gina shoes. "Semi final ready!Dress of dreams bespoke by @topshop - THANK YOU!" Holly's been impressing with her outfits throughout the series, even stepping out in a wedding dress for last week's fairytale-themed show. The design was made by boutique Halfpenny London, and featured a fitted bodice and ruffled floor-length skirt, and teamed with Karen Millen shoes.

Last week, it was revealed that Holly's most popular dress from the show so far was her white full-length Sassi Holford design. The custom-made gown received a staggering 437,448 likes from her followers on Instagram. The dress perfectly showcased Holly's toned figure, with the Grecian-style one-shouldered neckline ensuring the star made a statement as she co-hosted the show with Phillip Schofield. The mother-of-three added earrings by high-end jewellery brand Yeprem.

Other stand-out dresses include a white strapless gown by Half Penny London, which racked up 274,973 'likes', while earlier in the month, she emulated a real-life princess dressed in an ice blue gown by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers, Jenny Packham. The floor-length design featured an embellished bodice and long skirt, and was teamed with Gina Shoes. Holly has made a name for herself over the years as one of the most stylish TV presenters. Fans adore her down-to-earth style on This Morning, a contrast to her glamorous evening dresses on Dancing on Ice. As soon as Holly is seen wearing an item of clothing, sales soar, and more often than not, stocks sell out. As a result, brands are desperate for Holly to be seen in pieces from their collections.

