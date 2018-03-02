Former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman has given her expert opinion on future royal Meghan Markle's sense of style in an interview with PA. The 60-year-old has said she thinks Meghan, 36, will bring a touch of American "sassiness" to the royal family, explaining: "Meghan’s got a great style, is very confident in her style, and she will bring a bit of American sassiness to the look of the royal family.” She added: “I'm looking forward to seeing what she wears to the wedding."

Alexandra received a CBE for services to fashion journalism

The fashion expert also commented on the Queen's appearance at London Fashion Week in February, and paid tribute to the monarch's outfit choices over the decades. "The Queen is the most stylish person because she never changes," she said. "Style is about having a look and sticking to it and she does it so well. I think everybody just thinks she's amazing.”

Prince William presented the award to Alexandra

Alexandra was Editor-in-Chief of the Britain's most famous fashion magazine for over 25 years ,and it was her idea to put the Duchess of Cambridge on the cover of the issue celebrating 100 years of Vogue. In March 2018, she was presented with a CBE for her services to fashion journalism by Prince William and later said of the experience: "Buckingham Palace is unbeatable. You just come in and you really know you're in somewhere truly unique."

Loading the player...

The iconic editor also spoke about the 'all-black' dress code at this year's awards ceremonies in honour of the Me Too and Time's Up movements against sexual harassment. She said: "I gather at the Oscars they're not going to wear black and I think that's quite a good idea." Giving her support for the movement, she stated: "It is absolutely right to launch the movements and support them using powerful platforms like the Golden Globes."