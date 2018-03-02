Versace is one of the most established and renowned fashion houses of all time. Just recently, a new spotlight has been shone on the man behind the iconic label - Italian designer Gianni Versace, who tragically died in 1997 when he was shot on the steps of his Miami home by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Versace's murder is the topic of the new hugely popular show American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace which was first televised on BBC 2 on Wednesday evening. For many though, Gianni's legacy lives on through his fashion; in his time, the talented designer dressed some of the world's most famous women, including the late Diana, Princes of Wales, who wore his full-length purple gown in 1996, and even attended his funeral. Gianni was also the mastermind behind Elizabeth Hurley's statement safety pin gown, which she wore to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994.

Liz Hurley looked incredible, rocking her infamous safety pin dress by Versace in 1994

Gianni's sister, Donatella Versace, took over the role of Creative Director at Versace after her brother was murdered. The label continues to design clothes that champion the female form, with an emphasis on exaggerated prints and rich gold shades. In celebration of the brand, we have rounded up some of the best Versace-style pieces currently on the market that won't break the bank…

Dress, £29.00, Quiz

This shirt dress by online store Quiz is priced at just £29.99 and simply screams Versace. It features the trademark black and gold colour scheme and even has a hint of leopard print running through it.

Bag, £29.99, ZARA

The lion head is one of the brand’s most iconic symbols, and this £29.99 bag by ZARA is the perfect homage. The quilted design is classic in style, and the clasp is adjoined with two gold heads that are a dead ringer for the brand’s logo.

Trousers, £30 Simply Be

If you are feeling brave, why not check out these striking flares by Simply Be? The £30 trousers boast the chain print and would look fabulous teamed with a crisp white shirt – Donatella would be proud!

Jumpsuit, £20, Boohoo

Jumpsuits are the perfect party choice – and this £20 number by online retailer Boohoo would ensure you really stand out from the crowd. Strappy sandals and a sharp box clutch would make the perfect finishing touches.

Earrings, £245, Soru Jewellery

Versace made statement jewellery cool again – and these beautiful pearl-encrusted crucifix earrings, which cost £245 by Soru, would instantly pep up any plain outfit.