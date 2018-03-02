Lorraine Kelly looked pretty in pink on Friday morning as she presented the Lorraine show, wearing a gorgeous design by online e-store VERY. The gorgeous flowing dress was made in a blush pink shade and had an asymmetrical ruffle hemline. The dress also boasted sheer sleeves and a romantic floral print. The delightful design is priced at £50 and available online in all sizes, which is the best news for fans of Lorraine's obtainable, high street led look. The Scottish presenter added nude high heel shoes by Office – the very same pair that Holly Willoughby wears daily when she presents This Morning.

Wednesday morning Lorraine, 58, channelled her inner Princess Elsa in a baby blue pastel jumper by luxury high street brand Ted Baker. The gorgeous design was made in an icy blue hue and featured a large detachable fabric bow which gave it a unique finish. The stunning knitted design costs £110 and proved hugely popular with her loyal viewers, who took to the show's official Instagram account to offer their praise for the pretty ensemble. In keeping with the bow theme, the mother-of-one added pastel high heel shoes from Marks & Spencer which feature a large ribbon on the front. The high heels are priced at a purse-friendly £29.50 and are the perfect heels that can be worn to many occasions, including a wedding or date.

Lorraine has been twinning with another fellow ITV presenter – Stacey Solomon! Lorraine wore a grey sweatshirt with a rainbow embroidered on the front by Oasis, which is priced at an affordable £40. The 58-year-old tucked the top into a bright yellow skirt by L.K. Bennett and added gold metallic high heels. Stacey, 28, wore the same design but with a pair of mustard trousers from River Island for her appearance on Loose Women.