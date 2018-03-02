Kate Garraway brightened up TV screens on Friday morning in a zesty orange and green printed dress which is by popular high street store Warehouse and priced at £59. The gorgeous number is part of the brand's current season and features an on-trend bird print. The dress is cut with long-sleeves and has a round neckline with an affixed belt at the waist, and is finished with a metal ring. It showed of the singer’s fab slim shape and tiny waist. She added co-ordinating orange shoes by Dune which cots £70. The design is the perfect attire to add a springtime vibe – especially being that Great Britain has been hit by The Beast from the East storm.

Kate looked amazing in the orange number

The pretty presenter was styled once again by her regular stylist Debbie Harper, who goes by the name 'Debbie Dresses' on her social media – where she documents Kate's latest fashion choices, as well as fellow co-hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid who she also styles. Debbie often dresses her clients in colourful clothes that are mostly from the high street and are super affordable.

Kate's dress is £59 by Warehouse

On Wednesday evening, the 50-year-old presenter looked incredible as she attended the Royal Television Society Awards in London. The mother-of-two chose to dazzle the red carpet in a super sexy and smart suit by Damsel in a Dress. The tailored two-piece featured a £159 jacket and matching £120 trousers. Kate teamed her smart suit with a lace camisole, which she wore underneath her jacket and sky high black heels.

Kate's shoes are £70 by Dune London

There is no doubt about it – the Good Morning Britain style has been loving suits lately. She has worn a variety of styles in a plethora of colours, including a mint green number by Spanish store ZARA. The pastel long line blazer was a great fit on the TV host and slim-fit matching trousers gave her a trim silhouette.