TV presenter Lisa Snowdon looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon, when she uploaded a smouldering headshot of her shooting her latest jewellery campaign with QVC UK – of which she has a line with. The 45-year-old model looked beautiful in the behind-the-scenes snap – wearing a red flowing top with printed detail, which retails at just £15.99 from high street chain ZARA! The gorgeous bargain top comes with a detachable pussy bow which can be tied round the neck for a feminine flair. The top is part of the store's current season and is available online now, in all sizes which is fabulous news for fans of the radio host’s trendy look. Lisa choose to leave the bow at home, instead decorating her neck with a selection of dainty gold necklaces. Her makeup looked flawless as always – flawless skin, a hint of blusher, nude lipstick and glowing highlighter were added to enhance her pretty features.

The former girlfriend of George Clooney has long been a fan of the high street store, turning heads in December last year in a stunning technicolour dress by the Spanish brand, which was priced at £95.99. The bright rainbow stripes emblazoned over the dress were both colourful and fun and the classic wrap style helped to highlight her curves, slim waist and long, toned legs. Lisa has always said that they are the favourite part of her body is explaining: "I'm lucky I'm tall so therefore my legs are long". He least favourite, meanwhile is her arms and tummy as "they're a bit out of shape!"

Lisa is known for her youthful, glowing skin and recently revealed that one of her favourite beauty buys is the Nivea Extra Gentle Eye Makeup Remover, which retails at just £1.75 "It's such a quick and easy way to remove my makeup!" she says of the purse-friendly product.