Nadine Coyle has shared some of her fashion secrets with HELLO!, including her favourite high street store! "I love ZARA," she explained during a recent visit to our London offices. "It's just SO good. Anytime you need something which is well-tailored and fitted, you head there." The former Girls Aloud singer is also a big fan of Topshop, in particular the high street's range of leather trousers. But what are her top five high street staples? Aside from her leather trousers, which she feels are "always handy and always in style", Nadine also loves a good, white T-shirt- "You can roll up the sleeves, or wear it off the shoulder" - a leather jacket, "which you can wear over dresses", a great fitting pair of suit trousers, and a "nice shirt in white or black – goes with everything". As for her all-time favourite Girls Aloud outfit, Nadine revealed it is a gold dress by Julien Macdonald, which she wore on tour.

The mother-of-one is part of a brand new campaign for TK Maxx called 'Give up Clothes for Good' – which is raising funds to fight cancer by encouraging the public to get rid of their unwanted clothing. The clever concept is so simple - sort through your unwanted clobber and take any items still in a good condition down to your nearest TK Maxx store so they can be sent to a Cancer Research store to be sold.

This great partnership between the high street favourite and Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens has raised more than £32 million since the scheme began in 2004. The 32-year-old also revealed she has already donated lots of her own unwanted items, and has also encouraged her family to do the same.