Christine Lampard looked incredible on Thursday afternoon as she presented Loose Women on ITV. The pretty raven-haired star headed up the four-strong panel of presenters and dazzled in a gorgeous outfit that fans absolutely loved! The wife of Frank Lampard donned a lilac roll-neck jumper by John Smedley knitwear – a high-end company which Holly Willoughby is often spotted wearing. She tucked the waistband of the close-fitting top in to the most gorgeous royal blue skirt, which is priced at £425 by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street brand, L.K.Bennett. The knee length, midi-cut design is part of the store's current collection and is available in store and online in all sizes. The skirt is made from the softest suede material which gives it a luxurious finish. The contemporary design features a zip detail at the back, a button waist and a wrap front panel which can be adjusted accordingly. Classic nude shoes by Office were added into the mix. A stylish selfie shot taken by Christine was shared on Angie Smith's hugely popular Instagram page – the famous stylist responsible for nearly all of Christine's chic ensembles.

Christine, 39, is currently filming for her latest show, Celebrity Most Haunted, and has been posting a variety of behind-the scenes snaps on her Instagram account. Last week, the pretty Irishpresenter wowed her followers in a statement red tailored coat with black buttons, and a matching roll neck which really packed a punch.

Christine's fashion choices always prove hugely popular with her loyal Instagram following – she now over 250,000 fans on the social media platform and her followers always want to know where obtainable yet super classic outfits are from.