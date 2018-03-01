Holly Willoughby braced the chill brought on by the 'Beast from the East' in a stunning outfit on Thursday, ready for her appearance on ITV's This Morning. Holly, 37, looked freezing as she posed for her daily 'outfit of the day' picture, wearing a bright yellow jumper which had the words 'Peut-Etre' emblazoned on the front. The jumper is priced at £295 by Chinti & Parker and is currently in stock online, in all sizes. As always, Holly likes to mix up her luxury items with affordable ones, and she teamed the top with an purse-friendly black mini skirt, which costs just £29 from Topshop. The bargain design has a row of statement buttons from the hem to the waist and is made in a flattering A-line cut. Holly added cosy tights and a pair of chunky high heel boots, also by Topshop.

Holly cosies up in yellow jumper and mini skirt combo

Holly's outfit was once again put together by Angie Smith – the only stylist that the Celebrity Juice panelist works with for both her TV and red carpet appearances.

Holly's skirt is just £29 from Topshop

On Tuesday, the mother-of-three shared a makeup-free photo with her fans as she set off on her morning walk. Holly can be seen looking straight down the camera with her grey scarf covering the lower part of her face, protecting her from the cold snap.

Holly's cheerful jumper is £295 by Chinti & Parker

The 37-year-old took to her social media platform again the following day, uploading a picturesque shot of London on Wednesday evening. She likened the snowy scene to Narnia from The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, writing: "London's South Bank looking like we've just walked through the wardrobe... where's Mr Tumnus"