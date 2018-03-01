Rochelle Humes looked to be having the ultimate cozy day on Wednesday, sheltering in her warm home away from The Beast From The East – the snowstorm taking over Britain. The pretty former Saturdays star uploaded a series of live updates to her Instagram account, which included her playing in the snow with her two daughters. She later uploaded a snapshot of her new loungewear set, which is from high street store New Look. The cream coloured trousers retail at just £12.99 and she added the matching ribbed sweatshirt, also priced at £12.99 over the top. The pretty set is part of the popular store's current nightwear collection and is currently in stock in all sizes, which is great news for fans of the TV presenter's fabulous style. The super soft set has an elasticated waist and ribbed texture – the perfect items to snuggle up in.

Rochelle looked super cosy in the affordable PJs

The wife of Marvin Humes announced in February that she is the new face of New Look, and will front an exciting new campaign which launches at the end of March. The 28-year-old star will also curate her own pieces, aptly-titled 'The Rochelle Edit' , which will be comprised on her favourite designs from the collection.

Rochelle's PJ top is £12.99 from New Look

After jetting overseas to shoot the accompanying campaign, Rochelle told her fans: "BEYOND excited to announce that I am now the face of New Look. If you'd have told this to my teenage self I would have never believed you. Having the best time shooting our first campaign in Marrakech, stay tuned for all the exciting things to come #RochelleForNewlook #PINCHME"

Rochelle's PJ bottoms are also £12.99

It's been a big year for the singer so far. Not only is she in the process of writing a children's book and producing her own line of children's hair products – she also has a new role presenting her own slot on HEART FM radio.