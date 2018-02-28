A foot brace is the last thing to stop Victoria Beckham having fun with fashion! The former Spice Girl showed off her sense of humour as she posed for a photograph with her crutches following her ski injury earlier in the month. Notorious for her trademark pout, Victoria was pictured smiling as she stood on the stairs, captioning the photo: "I'm quite into this boot lately. #Inspiration #nexseason." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Always in style," while another sent their well wishes, writing: "Get well soon."

Victoria Beckham has been styling her foot brace since her fall

Victoria later told fans that she was happy that the foot brace also came in black, sharing a photograph of the new design. She wrote besides the image: "Thank goodness! The boot comes in black too! Even has a jazzy red pump!" The fashion designer previously thanked well wishers for their messages of support following her injury, telling them that it wasn’t ideal but that she just needed to rest. Victoria posted a photo of herself standing at the bottom of her stairs on crutches at her London home, writing: "Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal."

The fashion designer joked about the different foot brace styles available

Last week, Victoria's husband David Beckham shared a video of himself snowboarding with their youngest son, Cruz, and wrote: "Amazing day @cruzbeckham & daddy trying to keep up and stay up @burtonsnowboards." Harper was also snapped in adorable purple salopettes and a multi-coloured jacket as she practised her ski skills while her brothers' snowboarded.

Not one to stay resting all day, Victoria has been making sure to carry on as normal following her fracture. Over the weekend, the doting mum treated her youngest, six-year-old daughter Harper, to a meal out. Sharing photos of their evening out on social media, Victoria posted a cute snapshot of her little girl dressed in her dad David's jacket – having styled herself for the occasion.