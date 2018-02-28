The Duchess of Cambridge braved the snowy conditions on Wednesday evening to visit an exhibition showcasing pioneering Victorian-era photographs at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The pregnant royal, who is due to give birth in April, looked stunning as she arrived at the famous museum, dazzling waiting photographers and members of the press, braving the cold weather with no coat, dressed in a gorgeous floral dress by Orla Kiely, costing £490. Coordinating high heel shoes and a classic nude clutch bag completed her look. The wife of Prince William wore her rich brunette tresses in a slightly curled style and her makeup made the most of her fresh pregnancy glow.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant in a floral smock dress

Kate, 36, has been a patron of the gallery since 2012 and has written a foreword for the event, as well as captions for several selected images at the exhibition, which is called Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography. Portraits by influential artists Oscar Rejlander, Lewis Carroll, Julia Margaret, Cameron and Lady Clementina Hawarden are on display.

This was the Duchess' second event of the day, having previously attended the very first annual Royal Foundation Forum in central London with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle. All eyes were on the royals at the action-packed event, which also marked Kate and Meghan's first official joint engagement together.

The Duchess recieved a warm welcome as she made her way to the National Portrait Gallery

Duchess Kate looked especially radiant as she stepped out in a blue dress by Seraphine with button detail at the waist and simple court shoes. Meghan looked just as stylish in a navy dress by Jason Wu with statement shoulder detail and black high heel shoes. The event was themed 'Making a Difference Together', showcasing the programmes run by The Royal Foundation. Meghan is due to become the fourth Patron of The Royal Foundation following her wedding to Harry in May.