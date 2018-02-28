All eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle as they made their first official joint appearance together at the Royal Foundation Forum in London. The two ladies had coordinated for their highly-anticipated engagement, both opting for striking blue designs that perfectly showcased their individual styles. Kate, 36, stepped out in a dress from her favourite maternity brand, Seraphine, which retails for £99. The design, which features button detailing at the waist, highlighted the Duchess' neat baby bump, and she completed her look with a pair of matching blue court shoes and simple accessories.

Duchess Kate and Meghan coordinated in blue for their first official joint appearance

Meghan, meanwhile, opted for a more expensive dress, choosing a Jason Wu design that costs £1,415. The belted satin wrap dress features statement shoulders, and is currently available on Net-A-Porter. The Suits star, 36, teamed it with a pair of black high heel shoes, featuring an ankle strap.

Both Kate and Meghan have been hailed for their ability to showcase both designer and high street brands. Meghan caused a stir back in November when she posed in a £56,000 sheer couture gown by British label Ralph & Russo for her official engagement photos with Prince Harry. The actress seen wearing the lavish feather-skirted gown in two out of the three photographs; in the third snap she was wearing a cream jumper by Victoria Beckham.

Meghan stunned in a £56,000 Ralph & Russo gown in her engagement photos with Prince Harry

Mum-of-two Kate, meanwhile, chose a white knee-length belted dress with a draped collar and a curving petal skirt from British retailer Reiss for her engagement photos in December 2010. The dress, which Kate reportedly owned prior to the Mario Testino photoshoot, cost around £170 at the time, and sold out immediately.