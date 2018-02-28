Holly Willoughby looked blooming gorgeous on Wednesday as she presented ITV's This Morning in a floral navy dress perfect for the spring. The pretty frock is from high street store Karen Millen and features a round neckline, ruffled sleeves and is fitted from the waist with an invisible zip fastening at the back. It is designed with a multicolored floral jacquard print, and retails at £180. The dress is currently available online in all sizes, which is great news of fans of Holly's hugely popular and obtainable look. The mother-of-three added a navy roll neck by Winser London, which she wore underneath her dress, black tights and high heel black boots by Kurt Geiger.

Holly looked fabulous in florals

Earlier this week, Holly delighted fans by sharing a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, highlighting her natural beauty. The 37-year-old posted a stripped back snapshot, revealing clear, fresh skin as she posed in the snow, bundled up in a scarf and wooly hat. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "No snow yet here… still not taking any chances… #wearavest."

Holly's dress is £180 by Karen Millen

It came just two days after Holly made her most glamorous Dancing On Ice appearance to date, stunning viewers in a white gown by Half Penny London – a high-end brand which specialises in bridal couture. The dress featured a silk corset and a bombastic layered tulle trim which gave the whole outfit a princess feel.