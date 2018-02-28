Holly Willoughby has an army of fashion followers when it comes to her stylish looks on This Morning and Dancing on Ice. The TV star posts a daily snap of her outfit on her Instagram page, as well as photos of her weekly gown from Sunday's Dancing on Ice show. Many of her stunning ensembles amass hundreds of thousands of 'likes' from her dedicated fans – but one dress in particular has proved a firm favourite this year. The dress in question is a simple-yet-chic design with just one colour tone and flattered Holly's figure perfectly. So can you guess which outfit is number one?

The most popular choice by Holly's Instagram fans!

The frock that has the internet in a spin is a beautiful white dress by Sassi Holford. Holly wore the elegant full-length white gown for the fourth Dancing on Ice show of the 2018 series. The stunning asymmetrical design, which was made especially for her, received a staggering 437,448 'likes' from her followers on Instagram.

The dress perfectly showcased Holly's toned figure, with the Grecian-style one-shouldered neckline ensuring the star made a statement as she co-hosted the show with Phillip Schofield. The mother-of-three added earrings by high-end jewellery brand Yeprem.

Other dresses which have had the Holly wow-factor include her white strapless gown by Half Penny London, which racked up 274,973 'likes', her chic full-length black dress by Mugler Official that gained 303,749 'likes' and a memorable fairy-tale blue gown by Suzanne Neville, which got 349,000 'likes'.

The dress Holly wore to the 2018 NTAs Photo credit: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

Holly's beautiful Elisabetta Frachi dress from this year's National Television Awards was also an online hit, receiving 308,749 'likes'. What do you think? Is the white Sassi Holford dress your favourite too?