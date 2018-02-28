The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle looked sensational at their first joint royal appearance together on Wednesday. The ladies attended the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in central London with Prince William and Prince Harry and the foursome certainly looked the part. Duchess Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, looked radiant as she stepped out wearing blue dress by Seraphine with button detail at the waist and simple court shoes. Meghan also looked fabulous, opting for an navy dress by Jason Wu with statement shoulder detail and black high heel shoes.

The fab four stunned at the forum

The event was themed 'Making a Difference Together', showcasing the programmes run by The Royal Foundation, which includes causes close to the young royals' hearts: Heads Together and the Invictus Games. The two royal couples were all smiles as they appeared on stage together to discuss the Foundation's projects. After the royal wedding in May, Meghan is due to become the fourth Patron of The Royal Foundation.

Meghan wore a Jason Wu outfit and Kate stunned in blue dress by Seraphine

Crowds were thrilled to see Kate and Meghan together at a royal engagement and both ladies looked stylish as ever. Kate's long brunette locks were curled and coiffed to perefcetion and she sported natural make up which highlighted her pregnancy glow. Meghan, 36, wore her her hair loose in a staright and sleek style and bronzer and lipgloss were added, giving her a polished look.

Meghan's dress is by Jason Wu

On Tuesday, the Duchess wowed in a blue military coat with silver-trimmed detail by Jenny Packham when she visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) where she has become a patron of the Nursing Now campaign. Kate wore the coat open over a matching blue dress, and co-ordinating Jimmy Choo high heel shoes.

Meghan, meanwhile, recently wowed royal fans on a visit to Edinburgh, where she braved the cold conditions in patriotic tartan coat by Burberry, black trousers by Veronica Beard and a green bag by Strathberry.