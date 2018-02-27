Rochelle Humes looked incredibly glamorous on Wednesday morning – as she shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her latest super-chic getup. The mother-of-two stunned her followers with a black mini dress by David Koma which was trimmed with feathers at the hem and neckline. She added sparkly silver strappy high heel sandals by Sam Edelman. The stunning star wore her curly locks in her signature wavy style and captioned the snap with her very own hashtag which celebrates her natural tresses - #curleslikeus. If Rochelle's dress looks familiar – it's because none other than Holly Willoughby wore a near on identical dress by the same designer to the 2018 Brit Awards!

Rochelle stunned in the black design by David Koma

The mother-of-three stole the show as she hit the red carpet at the awards ceremony in London, stepping out in a stunning white suit dress by David Koma which featured the same decadent feather hem which she teamed with designer high heels by Gina and delicate jewellery by Fenwick. Makeup-wise, Holly opted for fresh skin which highlighted her natural beauty, and wore her hair in a slightly wavy style.

Holly looked beautiful in a white number by the same designer

Both ladies - who present on ITV - turn to Angie Smith for their red carpet and daytime television outfits. The stylist has fast become a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world, also turning her styling skills to Amanda Holden and Christine Lampard. Angie's signature look which she creates on her famous clients has a similar look – all the items are distinctively chic and tend to feature items that are readily available on the high street with a smattering of designer threads for good measure. According to The Telegraph, Angie explains that "Dressing for TV is trickier than the red carpet because you're going to be shot from so many different angles and depending on the show you might be moving around a lot and sitting down. We work with a seamstress who will alter things until they fit perfectly."