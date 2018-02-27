Rochelle Humes looked gorgeous on Monday afternoon wearing a stunning pastel blue outfit that totally brightened up the dreary conditions! The former Saturdays singer took to her social media platform and showed off her trim frame in a baby blue knitted jumper by Topshop, which is priced at just £22! The knitted item featured an on-trend frill neck and a flattering slim fit cut. She tucked the jumper into the waistband of her skirt, which was also made in a pastel hued colour. The suede skirt is priced at £199 by luxury high street store Karen Millen and was the perfect item to team with the pretty top. The A-line skirt featured an exposed metal zip fastening, mini length flared hem and a high waist band.

Rochelle, 28, is clearly having a love affair with Topshop of late – also donning an item from the high street store at the weekend. The mother-of-two wore a bold denim dress which is priced at an affordable £32! The fabulous design hugged the singer's slim shape and made the most of her lean curves. She added a black roll neck jumper by online e-store Boohoo and designer studded boots by Diesel. Rochelle’s look was put together by Angie Smith – the renowned stylist who is behind both Holly Willoughby's incredible wardrobe and Christine Lampard's daytime look. Angie has a huge profile in the fashion world and documents her client's best looks on her hugely followed Instagram and blog – both known as Angie Smith Style.

The wife of Marvin Humes has recently embraced her naturally curly locks. She has made the conscious descion never to straighten her hair again, wanting to teach her two young daughters to love their hair in its purest form and embrace the features they naturally have. The singer captions her pictures with the hashtag #curlslikeus to inspire more women to do the same.

