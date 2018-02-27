On Tuesday morning the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) where she has become a patron of the Nursing Now campaign. The pregnant royal looked incredible in a blue military coat with silver-trimmed detail which is a bespoke item by Jenny Packham. Kate wore the coat open over a matching blue dress, and co-ordinating Jimmy Choo high heel shoes. The stunning wife of Prince William wore a blue clutch bag and looked particularly fresh – her complexion was flawless as she braved near-arctic conditions. Her long brunette tresses were curled to perfection and natural makeup completed her look. There was no doubt about it – the Duchess looked positively radiant and sported a healthy pregnancy glow. Duchess Kate is due to give birth to her third child in April, ahead of her brother-in-law's wedding to Meghan Markle, which takes place on 19 May at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Duchess Kate stunned in the military style coat

The new patronages have been announced ahead of Her Royal Highness' visit to the RCOG later today, followed by a visit to St. Thomas'' Hospital where The Duchess will officially launch the Nursing Now campaign. The visits will see The Duchess learning about and supporting women's healthcare and global health work, and championing the professionals who work on the front-line.

The pregnant royal looked radiant

The wife of Prince William has had an incredibly busy February so far. Last week, the mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two attended a fashion event with Sophie, The Countess of Wessex at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen. The event was called the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange – which is an initiative which uses fashion as a common language and platform to help people understand the modern Commonwealth in a different way. The Duchess wowed waiting photographers in a beautiful dress by Erdem which hugged her pregnancy curves and skimmed her growing baby bump. Sophie, 53, also looked stunning in a black and red Burberry V-neck dress, which hugged her slim frame and totally optimised her super-polished and classic look.

Loading the player...