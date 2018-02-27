Jane Moore looked stunning on Monday afternoon as she appeared on Loose Women in a bold statement knitted striped dress from high street store Warehouse, which is priced at £79! The rib-knit dress is cut into a midi length which is styled with an asymmetric hemline. The Gucci-esque number features a striking black belt which showed off her slim waist and super slim frame. The dress is part of the brand’s current collection and is in stock online now in all sizes, which is great news for fans of Jane's classic, on-trend style. The snap of Jane featured on Loose Women's official Instagram account and fans flocked to the comment section of the social media platform to praise the TV presenter's look. One wrote: "Jane Moore is the best dressed as usual!" another agreed, adding: "Love your dress Jane Moore!"

The 55-year-old - who is known for her straight-talking and feisty opinions - first appeared on the lunchtime chat show from 1999 until 2002, and returned again in 2013. She appears on the show as one of the main panellists, along with Coleen Nolan - who recently revealed her son has been giving her dating advice!

Last week, the 52-year-old revealed that her eldest child Shane, whom she shares with her first husband, actor Shane Richie, has offered her some advice when it comes to looking for love. "I think they'll be a nightmare, there's already a few rules in place," she said on the show. "Shane is 30 this year and he went, 'Mum it would be so lovely if you meet someone else but please don't date anyone younger than me.'"