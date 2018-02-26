Lady Kitty Spencer stole the show as she hit the catwalk in Milan for Dolce & Gabbana. The 27-year-old model - who made her catwalk debut last year - lit up the runway in a variety of dresses, all of which hugged her lean curves and streamlined her gorgeous shape. The blonde niece of the late Diana, Princes of Wales wore her long hair slicked back in a wavy style and went for bold eye makeup that showed off her doe eyes. Fresh foundation was used to perfect her flawless skin, which she later revealed on Instagram had been applied by famous makeup artist Pat McGrath. Lady Kitty showcased a number of designs during the show, first of which was a pastel blue cherub printed jumpsuit that was made from the finest chiffon. A contrasting bold blue sash was tied at the waist, and she wore a glittering matching tiara and diamond earrings, which made for a hugely regal look.

Lady Kitty Spencer began the show in a blue chiffon jumpsuit

Later in the show, Lady Kitty - cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry - changed into an eye-catching silver gown, which sparkled as it caught the light. Diamond earrings, a bold cuff and statement bag were added into the mix, giving the model a look that was pure Hollywood glam. The stunning daughter of Earl Spencer uploaded a smouldering shot to her Instagram account with the caption: " What a DREAM walking for Dolce & Gabbana in the #DGSecretDiamonds show. I love you guys so much, thank you for having me"

She later changed into a dazzling sequin gown

Lady Kitty is a huge fashion fan, and earlier this month made an appearance at New York Fashion Week. She stepped out for the Bottega Veneta show and looked incredible in a studded leather tan coat by the brand which hugged her trim frame.