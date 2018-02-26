Mollie King stole the show on Saturday afternoon as she stepped out in an incredible pair of rainbow trousers by Topshop, which cost just £25! The striped trousers are made in a flared cut and feature this season's hottest trend – the rainbow print. Featuring arange of colours, the design is certainly a stand-out item, and gave the former Strictly Come Dancing star's look a decidedly retro feel. Mollie, 30, added a simple white T-shirt, 70s style metallic platform shoes, a statement yellow bag and a cut off denim jacket, also by Topshop. The pretty singer uploaded a double shot of her latest outfit, and captioned the picture: "I can't believe I just CO-HOSTED a show on RADIO ONE!!!!!!!! Thank you so so much for your tweets and texts into the show, @matthewedmondson and I had an absolute BALL!!!! Ahhh! Can’t believe that just happened!!! Same time next week!!! Dreams DO come true @bbcradio1."

Molly looks marvellous in the eye-catching flares!

Mollie often showcases high street designs - and is a big fan of Topshop, in particular. Earlier this month, she dazzled in an affordable purple checked two-piece from the famous British store, showing off her toned legs in a checked mini skirt, priced at £36, which she teamed with a simple white camisole and a matching checked jacket, which costs £59. The eye-catching outfit was finished with a pair of crimson block platform strappy sandals.

Mollie's trousers are £25 by Topshop

During London Fashion Week, the Saturdays singer wowed her fans with a new super chic hair style, which has been nicknamed the 'cool girl bun'. The off-duty look, which was created by Mollie's regular stylist Patrick Wilson, featured a pulled-through bun and loose tendrils, and was perfected using ghd products and Sam McKnight Cool Girl hairspray.