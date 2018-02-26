We are loving Mollie King's £25 rainbow trousers!
Former Strictly contestant channels rainbow brights
Mollie King stole the show on Saturday afternoon as she stepped out in an incredible pair of rainbow trousers by Topshop, which cost just £25! The striped trousers are made in a flared cut and feature this season's hottest trend – the rainbow print. Featuring arange of colours, the design is certainly a stand-out item, and gave the former Strictly Come Dancing star's look a decidedly retro feel. Mollie, 30, added a simple white T-shirt, 70s style metallic platform shoes, a statement yellow bag and a cut off denim jacket, also by Topshop. The pretty singer uploaded a double shot of her latest outfit, and captioned the picture: "I can't believe I just CO-HOSTED a show on RADIO ONE!!!!!!!! Thank you so so much for your tweets and texts into the show, @matthewedmondson and I had an absolute BALL!!!! Ahhh! Can’t believe that just happened!!! Same time next week!!! Dreams DO come true @bbcradio1."
Molly looks marvellous in the eye-catching flares!
Mollie often showcases high street designs - and is a big fan of Topshop, in particular. Earlier this month, she dazzled in an affordable purple checked two-piece from the famous British store, showing off her toned legs in a checked mini skirt, priced at £36, which she teamed with a simple white camisole and a matching checked jacket, which costs £59. The eye-catching outfit was finished with a pair of crimson block platform strappy sandals.
Mollie's trousers are £25 by Topshop
During London Fashion Week, the Saturdays singer wowed her fans with a new super chic hair style, which has been nicknamed the 'cool girl bun'. The off-duty look, which was created by Mollie's regular stylist Patrick Wilson, featured a pulled-through bun and loose tendrils, and was perfected using ghd products and Sam McKnight Cool Girl hairspray.
What do you think?