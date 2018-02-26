mollie-king-rainbow-trousers-topshop-instagram

We are loving Mollie King's £25 rainbow trousers!

Former Strictly contestant channels rainbow brights

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Mollie King stole the show on Saturday afternoon as she stepped out in an incredible pair of rainbow trousers by Topshop, which cost just £25! The striped trousers are made in a flared cut and feature this season's hottest trend – the rainbow print. Featuring arange of colours, the design is certainly a stand-out item, and gave the former Strictly Come Dancing star's look a decidedly retro feel. Mollie, 30, added a simple white T-shirt, 70s style metallic platform shoes, a statement yellow bag and a cut off denim jacket, also by Topshop. The pretty singer uploaded a double shot of her latest outfit, and captioned the picture: "I can't believe I just CO-HOSTED a show on RADIO ONE!!!!!!!! Thank you so so much for your tweets and texts into the show, @matthewedmondson and I had an absolute BALL!!!! Ahhh! Can’t believe that just happened!!! Same time next week!!! Dreams DO come true @bbcradio1."

Molly looks marvellous in the eye-catching flares! 

Mollie often showcases high street designs - and is a big fan of Topshop, in particular. Earlier this month, she dazzled in an affordable purple checked two-piece from the famous British store, showing off her toned legs in a checked mini skirt, priced at £36, which she teamed with a simple white camisole and a matching checked jacket, which costs £59. The eye-catching outfit was finished with a pair of crimson block platform strappy sandals.

Mollie's trousers are £25 by Topshop 

During London Fashion Week, the Saturdays singer wowed her fans with a new super chic hair style, which has been nicknamed the 'cool girl bun'. The off-duty look, which was created by Mollie's regular stylist Patrick Wilson, featured a pulled-through bun and loose tendrils, and was perfected using ghd products and Sam McKnight Cool Girl hairspray.

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below