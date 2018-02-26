The Duchess of Cambridge always turns heads with her impeccable style. Aside from her glamorous dresses and chic coats, the pregnant royal has one of the most impressive shoe collections around. From versatile nude courts to striking Jimmy Choo platforms, Kate is rarely seen without a heel, even during long days on royal engagements, or with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow. Even pregnancy can't send her reaching for the flats. So just what is her secret to staying comfortable during her official appearances? It seems a £15 trick may be the key to her shoe-wearing skills.

Kate manages to pull off heels even while pregnant

According to a 2015 Vanity Fair article, Duchess Kate is a fan of Alice Bow's Insoles For High Heels. The £15 leather insoles were designed to make even the highest and thinnest of heels comfortable to wear. The magazine reported that Kate purchased "several pairs because she finds them so comfortable". The company also reportedly told Royal Watch that it had seen "a massive surge in sales, most likely in thanks to its new royal customer".

One of the Duchess's favourite shoe brands is Jimmy Choo, whose glamorous heels she is regularly spotted in. The brand is also a wardrobe staple for Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who all regularly opt for Jimmy Choo shoes while appearing at red carpet events or at official engagements.

Last week, Kate and husband Prince William took a visit to Sunderland, where they celebrated the city's vibrant arts scene and toured a new bridge. They began their visit at the Fire Station, one of Sunderland's most iconic buildings that has been converted into a music and arts hub, where they enjoyed a dance performance by local children.

Heavily pregnant Kate, 36, who is expecting the couple's third child in April, beat the chill in a Dolce & Gabbana coat. The bottle green design boasted military-style details, including two rows of metallic buttons, and she accessorised with a pair of chic black gloves to help stay warm.