Rochelle Humes looked incredible on Saturday evening, wearing a stunning zip-up denim mini dress by Topshop, which is priced at an affordable £32! The fabulous design hugged the singer's slim shape and made the most of her lean curves. She added a black roll neck jumper by online e-store Boohoo and designer studded boots by Diesel. Rochelle's look was put together by none other than Angie Smith – the super stylist who is behind both Holly Willoughby's incredible wardrobe and Christine Lampard's daytime look.

Looking good Rochelle! The star looked amazing in denim number

The mother-of-two has fast become a style sensation on her social media platforms, often documenting her high street style which she mixes in with a variety of designer items for good measure. Only last week, the pretty radio host wowed her Instagram followers in a stylish rainbow top from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street stores Boden! The cashmere crew jumper she donned is made in an off-white hue, priced at £130 and features bold rainbow detail at the arms – resulting in the perfect eye-catching wardrobe staple. She wore the chic ensemble to her slot at Heart Radio, one of her newest projects for 2018.

Rochelle's dress is just £32 by Topshop

Rochelle, 28, braced the cold on Wednesday evening and sparkled on the red carpet at the 2018 Brit Awards at the 02 in London. She wore an incredible mini dress that was cut in a body-conscious design by high end designer Julien Macdonald. The green number featured striking lace overlay detail and she teamed the ensemble with towering high heel shoes. Her gorgeous curly hair was flowing – Rochelle has announced that she hopes never to strengthen her hair again as she wants to set a good example to her daughters and teach them to embrace the features they naturally have. The wife of Marvin Humes captions her pictures with the hashtag #curlslikeus to inspire more women to do the same.