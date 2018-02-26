Holly Willoughby started off her Monday with a bang – stunning her followers with a sexy leather red skirt from high street chain ZARA. The statement design features an asymmetrical hem, cut in a graduated style to finish just above the ankles, in a fashionable midi length. The vibrant skirt costs £99.99 from the Spanish high street store, and is currently in stock in all sizes as part of the brand's new spring edit. The mother-of-three added a black roll neck jumper by Topshop, which is retailing on the store's online site for just £20! High heel black leather boots finished off her edgy look.

The 37-year-old posed for her daily 'outfit of the day' post to showcase her ensemble. Holly's blonde locks had been expertly styled by celebrity hairdresser Ciler Peksah, who tends to Holly's tresses on a regular basis, and her stunning makeup was applied by Patsy O'Neill, who frequently shares Holly's makeup bags secrets on her Instagram account.

Holly wowed viewers on Sunday, in one of her most glamorous gowns to date as she presented Dancing on Ice. The TV star looked gorgeous in a white floor-length dress featuring a feathered skirt by Halfpenny London, which she teamed with Karen Millen heels and Fenwick jewellery. The beautiful white design proved very appropriate for the show's theme – 'Fairy-tale Week'. The stunning high-end gown featured a large bombastic skirt with multitudes of tulle layers, and a silk corset top which showed off her lean frame and enviable toned shoulders. Fans are loving the super chic evening dresses Holly showcases on the show – and as a result, nearly everything she wears becomes an instant sell-out.

