All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she made her first red carpet appearance with Prince Harry on Thursday evening. The 36-year-old stepped out with her fiancé in a stylish Alexander McQueen tuxedo - a fashion-forward alternative to a gown as she attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Meghan completed her look with Jimmy Choo high heels and a smart clutch bag. She wore her hair loose with a sleek blowdry and opted for striking makeup. Harry, dapper in a blue suit, couldn't have looked prouder as he escorted the actress inside the capital's Goldsmith's Hall, and the couple put on a tactile display as they stopped to speak to members of the public, who had waited to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Meghan looked incredible in the tux by Alexander McQueen

Meghan's poise and confidence at the event came as no surprise; she attended a number of award shows and ceremonies during her time on Suits, although this was by far her most high-profile appearance. Royal watchers were eager to see what Meghan would choose for her first formal outing since news of her engagement to Harry was announced. Prior to that, the couple have only attended daytime events, with Meghan impressing in a series of stylish ensembles.

Duchess Kate wore Alexander McQueen to the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in 2011

In comparison, the Duchess of Cambridge made her first red carpet appearance some three months after her wedding to Prince William. The newly-weds were guests of honour at the BAFTA Brits To watch event in LA during their royal tour of America and Canada, and Kate wowed onlookers in a lavender, full-length Grecian style gown by one of her favourite designers - Alexander McQueen. The dress billowed as she walked and featured ruched detailing at the neckline, while a sparkly embellished sash showed off her tiny waist. Kate accessorised the dress with diamond drop earrings and a pretty statement clutch bag.