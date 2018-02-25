Harper Beckham is the cutest! The only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham may just be six, but she sure has a mind of her own when it comes to fashion. During a family meal on Saturday, the little girl decided to style herself in her dad's jacket, with proud mum Victoria sharing a photo of her ensemble on Instagram. "Harper making a fashion statement in daddy's jacket," she captioned the post. In the shot, Harper is pictured wearing the jacket - which came down to her knees - teamed with tights and black boots. Victoria later shared a snapshot from their dinner, with Harper seen tucking into a mango and banana desert at a fancy looking restaurant.

Having been to her first fashion show at the tender age of four, and with a fashion designer as her mum, there is little wonder that Harper is showing a keen interest in style. The little girl has influenced many of Victoria's designs, including her Target collection which came out in 2017. In an interview with InStyle magazine, the former Spice Girl opened up about her relationship with her daughter and her clothing line, saying: "You really get a sense of the relationship between Harper and me. This is fun, easy, cute, all of those things. Very honest. Very me."

Victoria also named a pair of sparkly shoes from her Spring 18 collection after her only daughter. She told Entertainment Tonight how Harper had begged her to give her a pair of the shoes after she was shown them on Skype. She said: "I was on Skype with Harper the other day on FaceTime and I said, 'Harper, look at this shoe Mummy's made for her show'. And she just said, 'Oh my goodness, I need that shoe. Mummy, I really, really need that shoe.'"

