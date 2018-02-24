The Duchess of Cambridge's style is more affordable than ever! Canadian blogger Stephanie Albrecht, also known as the Budget Duchess, has made it a habit of scouring the internet for Kate-approved pieces that recreate the royal's elegant looks for $100 (£56) or less, sharing her tips with more than 11,000 Instagram followers as Budget_Duchess.
Stephanie opted for a black-and-white version of the Catherine Walker coat Kate wore in Sweden
The Vancouver native has a natural interest in the Royal Family, being half British herself, and grew up admiring the glamorous lives of royals across the pond. But it was Kate's timeless aesthetic that really caught her eye as she excitedly followed the Cambridges' love story, which has culminated in her dedication to recreating the style icon's looks at a fraction of the price. From the casual fare the mother of three wore while ontour in Canada to pretty dresses for formal outings, Stephanie's finds run the gamut of the Duchess's sought-after wardrobe.
Pretty in polka dots! Kate and Stephanie both shine in slightly different versions
"I have always loved Kate's classic and elegant style and always found myself drawn to pieces that reminded me of something she would wear," she told the DailyMail. But Stephanie also keeps in mind her own needs. "I also like to get creative with it. For example, if there is a formal gown Kate wore that I love I will try to find something with the same feel but in a style I could wear to work to make sure it still works with my lifestyle as I don't typically need ball gowns in my daily life - unfortunately."
Stephanie found a stunning take on Kate's LK Bennett Lasa Poppy dress and near-identical accessories
In the year since she started her blog, the 27-year-old operations manager has "repli-Kated" more than 200 of her idol's looks using pieces from fast-fashion brands. She tells HELLO! her go-to spots to find lookalike pieces are "Banana Republic, Old Navy, Zara, H&M and Hudson's Bay." For those looking to add more Duchess to their closets, Stephanie suggested three staples to include. "Nude heels are number one for sure. A great dress coat. And finally, a wrap dress. You can never go wrong with a wrap dress."
