Stacey Solomon looked totally stylish on her Instagram page on Thursday evening, with a collection of dazzling snaps that showed off her impeccable, obtainable style! The pretty Loose Women presenter wore a fabulous high street led outfit, which consisted of a pair of pink cropped trousers, which retail at just £25.99 at Spanish store ZARA, and white slogan T-shirt that featured the slogan 'Don't Worry be Happy' with a little emblem of a bumble bee sewn beneath it. The lovely top costs just £8 from Primark. The whole outfit comes in at just under £35 – talk about bargain dressing!

Stacey looked stunning in the affordable outfit

The mother-of-two has certainly been enjoying Primark this week – stunning her legions of Instagram followers with a collection of sweaters and T-shirts from the affordable store. On Tuesday, the presenter donned a bright pink, pop-art style top featuring the words 'It’s Cool to be Kind' emblazoned on the front with a heart illustration – costing just £5! The snap generated almost 24,000 'likes' and many of her followers took to the comments section to offer her praise for the outfit.

Stacey's top is £8 from Primark

At the weekend, the former X Factor star tucked into a juicy strawberry tart at the Elan Café in London and wore a fabulous stripe bargain T-shirt, also from the brand. The £5 red and white striped top featured the famous French saying 'Mon Cherie' emblazoned over the front and fans loved the purse-friendly item. All of Stacey's Primark T-shirts are from the brand’s current collection and are in store now – catch them while you can!

Stacey's trousers are £25.99 from ZARA

Stacey has been dating actor Joe Swash since the start of 2016 and has recently revealed she is ready for marriage and babies. Speaking to the Mirror – she said of the relationship: "I joke about wanting to get married all the time. Even if I wasn't with Joe I still want to have a wedding and wear a dress one day. I don't think I'd engage in a relationship if I didn't think it was forever, otherwise what's the point? So I really hope Joe's the one."