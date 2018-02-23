stacey-solomon-primark-bee-top-pink-zara-trousers

Stacey Solomon's ENTIRE outfit costs just £35 from Primark and ZARA

The Loose Women presenter stuns in bargain outfit

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Stacey Solomon looked totally stylish on her Instagram page on Thursday evening, with a collection of dazzling snaps that showed off her impeccable, obtainable style! The pretty Loose Women presenter wore a fabulous high street led outfit, which consisted of a pair of pink cropped trousers, which retail at just £25.99 at Spanish store ZARA, and white slogan T-shirt that featured the slogan 'Don't Worry be Happy' with a  little emblem of a bumble bee sewn beneath it. The lovely top costs just £8 from Primark. The whole outfit comes in at just under £35 – talk about bargain dressing!

Stacey looked stunning in the affordable outfit 

The mother-of-two has certainly been enjoying Primark this week – stunning her legions of Instagram followers with a collection of sweaters and T-shirts from the affordable store. On Tuesday, the presenter donned a bright pink, pop-art style top featuring the words 'It’s Cool to be Kind' emblazoned on the front with a heart illustration – costing just £5!  The snap generated almost 24,000 'likes' and many of her followers took to the comments section to offer her praise for the outfit.

Stacey's top is £8 from Primark 

At the weekend, the former X Factor star tucked into a juicy strawberry tart at the Elan Café in London and wore a fabulous stripe bargain T-shirt, also from the brand.  The £5 red and white striped top featured the famous French saying 'Mon Cherie' emblazoned over the front and fans loved the purse-friendly item. All of Stacey's Primark T-shirts are from the brand’s current collection and are in store now – catch them while you can!

Stacey's trousers are £25.99 from ZARA 

Stacey has been dating actor Joe Swash since the start of 2016 and has recently revealed she is ready for marriage and babies. Speaking to the Mirror – she said of the relationship: "I joke about wanting to get married all the time. Even if I wasn't with Joe I still want to have a wedding and wear a dress one day. I don't think I'd engage in a relationship if I didn't think it was forever, otherwise what's the point? So I really hope Joe's the one."

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below